Weddell-Ajak Funeral Home
100 Center Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15215
412-781-1897
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Scholastica Church
309 Brilliant Ave.
Aspinwall, PA
Age 88, formerly of O'Hara Twp., passed away on Wednesday, July 17, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Kathleen (Childs) Fleming; loving father of Gregory (Elizabeth) Fleming, Sheila (David) Donnelly, Anne Fleming and the late Daniel Fleming; cherished grandfather of nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.  Friends will be received Thursday, July 25th from 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. at the WEDDELL-AJAK FUNERAL HOME, 100 Center Avenue, Aspinwall. A Funeral Mass will be held Friday, July 26th at 10 a.m. at St. Scholastica Church, 309 Brilliant Ave., Aspinwall. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully suggests memorial contributions to  Lupus Foundation of America, 2121 K St. NW #200, Washington, DC 20037.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 18, 2019
