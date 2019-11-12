|
|
HIGGINS, SR. PATRICK J.
Of Bethel Park, on Saturday, November 9, 2019, age 86, beloved husband for nearly 61 years of Peggy (Manuel) Higgins; loving father of Patrick and Cindy Higgins, Laura Higgins, Elaine and Dan Malarkey, Lynne and Brady Hood, Maureen and Glenn Gruber, Neil and Joell Higgins, Christine and Todd Murphy; brother of Sr. Catherine Higgins, CSJ and the late Gerard T. Higgins; and brother-in-law of Patricia Wood and William Gerhart. Pat was PapPap to Ryan, Brendan and Alli, Michael and Megan, Kaitlyn, TJ Higgins, Jordan Slobodinsky, Kelli, Sean, Brian Malarkey, Casey, Connor Hood; Sarah and Richard Miller, Joseph, Matthew Gruber and April Murphy. He also had six great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. After serving in the US Army, Pat attended St. Vincent College and was a proud alumnus of the University of Pittsburgh. Following a 40-year career at US Steel, he became President and Owner of Fieldcrest Steel Corporation. He was a devout Catholic, charter member of St. Valentine's Men's Club and active in Boy Scouts of America for many years. Visitation Tuesday 6-8 p.m. and Wednesday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the DAVID J. HENNEY FUNERAL HOME, 6364 Library Road (RT 88), Library. Mass of Christian Burial Thursday at 11:00 a.m. at St. Valentine Church. Burial in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies with Full Military Honors. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Thomas More Catholic School, 134 Fort Couch Rd., Pittsburgh, PA 15241, Attn: Maria Collins. www.davidhenneyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 12, 2019