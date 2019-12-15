Home

PATRICK J. MANNION Obituary
MANNION PATRICK J.

Passed away suddenly on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at age 66. Pat was born in Beechview, the son of Michael and Catherine (O'Toole) Mannion. Over time he resided in the South Side Slopes, Mt. Washington, and then Troy Hill. Pat was employed for many years by Fortunes Coffee where he became certified as a Master coffee roaster as noted in a restaurant industry publication. He had a great sense of humor and a big heart. He is survived by his children, Sean (Breanne) Mannion and Catherine "Katie" Mannion; their mother, Sherilyn (Thieshen) Mannion; his beautiful grandson, Walker Patrick Mannion; and many nieces, nephews; his dear friend Becky, and all of his buddies at Tammy's Bar and the Strip. A Funeral Service will be held Tuesday, 11 a.m. at the Chapel of  Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Arrangements by STEPHEN M. BRADY'S FUNERAL HOME, INC. Phone: (412) 321-0495.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 15, 2019
