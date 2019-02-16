|
SCHIPANI PATRICK J. "FUDDY"
Age 76, of Upper St. Clair, unexpectedly on Thursday February 14, 2019. Beloved husband of 54 years to Victoria; loving father of Patrick (Beth Ann), Jeffrey (Elizabeth) and Brian (Christine). Grandfather of Samantha, Sydney, Patrick, Colby, Jeffrey, Peyton, MJ and Max ; brother of Michael (Lisa) and the late Bill (surviving wife Judy). Fuddy owned Keystone Metals and later Paddy's Pour House. He was a member of the AOH. Funeral arrangements by BEINHAUER'S. Family and friends welcome at 2828 Washington Rd., McMurray 724-941-3211 on Monday 4-8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Thomas More Church Tuesday 10 a.m. Memorials may be made to Autism Speaks. Please add or view tributes at
www.beinhauer.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 16, 2019