ZORICH PATRICK J.

On April 30, 2019, age 66, of Whitaker. Pat was the beloved son of the late Patrick and Helen (Vereb) Zorich. Pat was a former employee of Duquesne University in their housekeeping department and a lifetime member of St. Rita's Church in Munhall. Pat is survived by his loyal caregivers, Gina Karafa and Jean Mikelonis; nephew of Ed and Patsy Vereb; and cousin Kenny. Pat will be missed by his good friend, Carol, and his beloved companion, Rocky. Family and Friends received on Saturday from 12 to 4 p.m. at the GEORGE IRVIN GREEN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3511 Main St., Munhall, 15120 (412-461-6394) where a Blessing Service will be held on Saturday at 2 p.m. Please share your memories and condolences at georgeigreenfuneralhome.com.