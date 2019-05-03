Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
George Irvin Green Funeral Home, Inc.
3511 Main Street
Munhall, PA 15120
(412) 461-6394
Resources
More Obituaries for PATRICK ZORICH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PATRICK J. ZORICH

Obituary Condolences Flowers

PATRICK J. ZORICH Obituary
ZORICH PATRICK J.

On April 30, 2019, age 66, of Whitaker. Pat was the beloved son of the late Patrick and Helen (Vereb) Zorich. Pat was a former employee of Duquesne University in their housekeeping department and a lifetime member of St. Rita's Church in Munhall. Pat is survived by his loyal caregivers, Gina Karafa and Jean Mikelonis; nephew of Ed and Patsy Vereb; and cousin Kenny. Pat will be missed by his good friend, Carol, and his beloved companion, Rocky. Family and Friends received on Saturday from 12 to 4 p.m. at the GEORGE IRVIN GREEN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3511 Main St., Munhall, 15120 (412-461-6394) where a Blessing Service will be held on Saturday at 2 p.m. Please share your memories and condolences at georgeigreenfuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of George Irvin Green Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now