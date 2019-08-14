|
|
JOYCE PATRICK JAMES
Age 71, of Green Tree, on Monday, August 12, 2019. Beloved husband to Lorraine J. (Erkel) Joyce; son of the late Thomas J. and Barbara O'Donnell Joyce; devoted father of Sharon Joyce and Patrick (Emily) Joyce; brother of John (Kathleen) Joyce, Thomas (Judy) Joyce, Mary Catherine (Kenneth) Tomasits and Coleman Joyce; grandfather of Natalie and Tessa Joyce. Memorial Service will be announced and held at a later date. To honor Pat's memory the family requests that all do a random act of kindness in his memory. WILLIAM SLATER II FUNERAL SERVICE, (412-563-2800), Scott Twp., entrusted with the arrangements. www.slaterfuneral.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 14, 2019