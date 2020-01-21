Home

Sollon Funeral and Cremation Service, Ltd.
30 East College St
Canonsburg, PA 15317
724-746-1000
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Sollon Funeral and Cremation Service, Ltd.
30 East College St
Canonsburg, PA 15317
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Sollon Funeral and Cremation Service, Ltd.
30 East College St
Canonsburg, PA 15317
View Map
Service
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
11:30 AM
Sollon Funeral and Cremation Service, Ltd.
30 East College St
Canonsburg, PA 15317
View Map
PATRICK JAMES JOYCE


1926 - 2020
PATRICK JAMES JOYCE Obituary
JOYCE PATRICK JAMES

Age 93, of Houston, passed away Saturday, January 18, 2020, at Friendship Village in Upper St. Clair. Family and friends will be received Wednesday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., at the SOLLON FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, LTD., 30 East College Street, Canonsburg, Phillip L. Sollon, Supervisor, 724-746-1000. Services will be held Thursday at 11:30 a.m. in the funeral home. Interment will follow at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Bridgeville. Visit www.sollon.com to leave online condolences.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 21, 2020
