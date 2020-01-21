|
|
JOYCE PATRICK JAMES
Age 93, of Houston, passed away Saturday, January 18, 2020, at Friendship Village in Upper St. Clair. Family and friends will be received Wednesday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., at the SOLLON FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, LTD., 30 East College Street, Canonsburg, Phillip L. Sollon, Supervisor, 724-746-1000. Services will be held Thursday at 11:30 a.m. in the funeral home. Interment will follow at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Bridgeville. Visit www.sollon.com to leave online condolences.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 21, 2020