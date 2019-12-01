Home

Services
John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
412-881-4100
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
10:30 AM
Holy Apostles Parish - Holy Angels Church
408 Baldwin Road
Pittsburgh, PA
View Map
COYNE PATRICK JOSEPH

Age 67 of Baldwin Borough passed away suddenly on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 while visiting family in North Carolina. Beloved husband for 37 years to Judi Fisher Coyne. Survived by sisters-in-law, Lindy (Don) Phillips, and Jackie (Clay) Waddell; loving nieces and nephews, Michael (Maria Jaramillo Restrepo) Phillips, Tom (Dana) Phillips, Courtney (Bob) Burke, Amy Phillips, Wade Waddell, and Savannah Waddell. Best friend since a sixth-grade dance of Keith (Colleen) Gedeon. He is also survived by a large extended family. Patrick was the son of the late Patrick J. Coyne, and M. Dottie Coyne. Pat was a Military Police Officer with the U.S. Army followed by a career as a Police Officer with Baldwin Borough. Upon retirement, he joined the Pennsylvania Department of Banking as a Special Investigator. He was proud of his Irish heritage and even learned to speak the Gaelic language. Pat was honest, sincere, and a true friend. He had deep faith and attended morning Mass frequently. Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227 on Monday from 6-8 p.m. and Tuesday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Funeral prayer on Wednesday morning at 9:45. Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. in Holy Apostles Parish - Holy Angels Church, 408 Baldwin Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15207. Interment will be at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery, Sharps Hill, O'Hara Township. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society or . Please send condolences to johnfslater.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 1, 2019
