William Slater II Funeral Service
1650 Greentree Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15220
412-563-2800
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
William Slater II Funeral Service
1650 Greentree Road
Pittsburgh, PA
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Grace Church
Kane Blvd.
Pittsburgh, PA
View Map
PATRICK LANDY Obituary
LANDY PATRICK

Age 68, of Mt Lebanon, on Sunday, March 10, 2019. Beloved son of the late John and Marie Landy; dear brother of the late John F. "Jackie", Tim (Bev), Larry (Laura), Maureen (Roger) Morgan, Dan (Barbara), Kevin (Kelly), Mike (Michaelene); uncle of Kelly (Mike) Conlon, Michael (Kelly Lynn), Ryan (Ariella), and Kevin Landy, Patrick, Michelle, the late Glenn, Morgan, Jill (Mike Weber), Meghan, Danny, Brittney (Ben Sladick) and Shane Landy; great-uncle of Finnegan, Teagan, Sean Conlon, Jack, Jonah Landy, and Landy Weber. Pat was a member of Our Lady of Grace Church, past Chairman of the St. Patrick's Day (including the parade during the blizzard of 1993), and Labor Day parade. He coached football and basketball at St. Catherine of Siena for over 20 years, proud member of Plumbers Union Local #27 for over 50 years, and longtime season ticket holder of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Pitt Panthers athletics. Friends welcome Tuesday 5 to 8 p.m. and Wedesday 2 to 8 p.m., WILLIAM SLATER II FUNERAL SERVICE, (412-563-2800) 1650 Greentree Rd., Scott Twp., 15220. Mass of Christian Burial in Our Lady of Grace Church Thursday 10:00 a.m. www.slaterfuneral.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 12, 2019
