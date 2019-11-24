Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
PATRICK P. STEWART Obituary
STEWART PATRICK P.

Age 76, of Reserve Twp., passed away on Wednesday, November 20, 2019. Beloved husband for 54 years of Georgia (Beckert); loving father of Kimberly Reed, Judy Zankel (Jeff); proud grandfather of Eric (Samantha), Amber (Johnny), C.J., and Kevin; treasured great-grandfather of Landon, Eric, Jr., Aubrey, Izabella and Archer; Also survived by loving family and friends. Friends will be received on Sunday 6-8 p.m. and Monday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at DEVLIN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 806 Perry Hwy., Ross Twp., where a funeral service will be held on Tuesday 11 a.m. Patrick proudly served his country during the Vietnam War in the US Navy. Upon being honorably discharged, Patrick continued to serve as a city of Pittsburgh Firefighter. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 24, 2019
