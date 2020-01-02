|
PICARD PATRICK R.
Age 29, of McCandless Township, passed away on Thursday, December 26, 2019. Born November 5, 1990, in Pittsburgh, he was the son of the late James and Katherine (Oswald) Picard. Patrick was a carpenter, an avid fisherman, and devoted loving uncle. He is survived by his brother, Luke Picard and his wife, Brianna, of McCandless Township; his nephew, Nicklas Picard; uncle, William (Valerie) Oswald, of Houston, Texas and aunt, Dorothy (Donal) Kirwan of Pittsburgh. Arrangements have been entrusted to KING FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with Patrick's family at www.kingfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 2, 2020