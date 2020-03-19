BRINZER PATRICK RAYMOND

Patrick Raymond Brinzer, age 54, of Massillon, Ohio, formerly of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, after a long brave battle with Multiple Myeloma succumbed to the disease on March 15, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. Preceded in death by his father, Patrick William Brinzer; and survived by his mother, Diana Maria Totten; sister, Suzanne Jones; fiancé, Regene Pastor; children, Marissa (Shawn) Dorsey, Patrick Brinzer, Jr., Bradley Brinzer; stepchildren, Kim Aldrin (Christine) Pastor, Brandon and Alexis Simpson. Pat was a loving son, brother, father, fiancé, uncle, best friend to John (Carleen) Seligman; and P-Pap to his 11 grandchildren whom he adored. Pat loved playing softball, golf and was an avid Steelers fan. He loved life and vowed to fight to the very end, which he valiantly did. He will be missed dearly, and will be forever in our hearts. Friends and family will be received at ANTHONY M. MUSMANNO FUNERAL HOME, INC., 700 7th Street, Stowe Township, PA 15136 - Thursday, March 19, 2020 from 2 p.m. - 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. A Blessing Service will be held at the Funeral Home on Friday at 10 a.m. Please view the family's online guestbook at www.musmannofh.com