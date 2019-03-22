Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
PATRICK RAYMOND STELLA

STELLA PATRICK RAYMOND

Age 73, of Parrish, FL died Wed., March 20, 2019 at his home; husband of Linda; father of David, Brian and Megan; step-father of Donnie, Brian and Damian; also several grandchildren. Visitation Sun. 12-6:00 p.m. NEELY FUNERAL HOME, 2208 Mt. Royal Blvd., Glenshaw. Blessing service Mon. 10:00 a.m. in the funeral home. Interment to follow with military honors at Allegheny County Memorial Park. Please visit us at neelyfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 22, 2019
