Age 80, of Gibsonia, formerly Shaler and Cranberry Twp., on March 5, 2020. Born on August 23, 1939 in Pgh, PA, son of the late Patrick and Sarah Morgan Gallogly. Beloved wife for 60 years of Elizabeth (Boll) Gallogly. Loving father of Michael (Sharon) Gallogly, David (Stephanie) Gallogly, Allen (Audra) Gallogly and Daniel (Lori) Gallogly. Foster father of the late Anna Marie Gallogly. Also survived by eleven grandchildren. Friends received Friday, March 13, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 5864 Heckert Rd., Bakerstown. Funeral Mass Saturday, March 14, at 10 a.m. in St. Richard Church. Patrick was a 1957 graduate of North Catholic High School and longtime grocery store manager and owner of IGA Superdollar Grocery Store in Duquesne, PA. A devoted Catholic, he was active with St. Sebastian Church for many years and an Eucharistic Minister. Patrick enjoyed golf, travel, was an avid reader, and loved being at the family hunting camp in Tionesta, PA. When his boys were young, he was a Cub Scout Pack Master and later active with Boy Scouts. Above everything, he loved his family and spending time with his sons and grandchildren. Contributions to St. Barnabas Free Care Fund. www.schellhaasfh.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 8, 2020