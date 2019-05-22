JANSSEN PATSY J. (STIVERS TAFFE)

Age 77, beloved mother, grandmother, and sister passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Vincentian Home. Patsy was born on January 24, 1942 in Eminence, Kentucky. Patsy was preceded in death by her parents, Geneva and Owen Stivers; husband, Jack; son, William Taffe, Jr.; sister, Phyllis; and brother, Bobby. She is survived by her son, Dr. Kevin (Dr. Elisa) Taffe; daughter-in-law, Beth Culp of Oceanside, CA ; stepchildren, Eric (Audrey) Janssen and Joyce (Jeff) McGuirk, grandchildren, Alex and Michael Taffe, Noah and Hailey Taffe, both of Oceanside, CA; sister, Shirley Clark of Frankfort, KY; brothers, Jim (Paree) of St. Augustine, FL, and Hillis (Janice) Stivers of Zephyr Hills, FL, Kenneth (Saundra) Stivers of Bagdad, KY, and many friends. She is also survived by her first husband, William G. Taffe, Sr. She was a 13-year survivor of advanced lung cancer and her family is grateful to all of the doctors, nurses, and staff at Allegheny General Hospital who took such good care of her over the years. Patsy was a devoted grandmother, gourmet cook, and proud Southerner. There will be no visitation. Burial services will be private. She will be buried next to Jack in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Bridgeville, PA. Memorials can be made to the Vincentian Charitable Foundation, 8250 Babcock Boulevard, Pittsburgh, PA 15237. Professional Services Trusted to THOMAS M. SMITH FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, LTD. (Blawnox) www.thomasmsmithfh.com