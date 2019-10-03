Home

English Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
378 Maryland Avenue
Oakmont, PA 15139
(412) 828-6565
Service
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
10:30 AM
English Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
378 Maryland Avenue
Oakmont, PA 15139
PATSY J. MCCARTHY


1951 - 2019
PATSY J. MCCARTHY Obituary
MCCARTHY PATSY J.

Age 68, of West Deer Twp., formerly of Plum Boro, on Friday September 27, 2019. Beloved wife of 42 years to Barry McCarthy.  Preceded in death by her parents Otto and Dorothy Blake.  Patsy spent 34 very good years, employed as an administrative assistant of the math department, at Carnegie Mellon University.  Patsy was a history buff and enjoyed participating as a pen pal through Pocket Pals. A visitation was held on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at ENGLISH FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 378 Maryland Ave., Oakmont, PA, 15139, where a service will be held on Thursday, October 3, 2019, 10:30 a.m., with Rev. Dr. Steve Wilson officiating. Interment will follow in Plum Creek Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association through their website at diabetes.org.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 3, 2019
