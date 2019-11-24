Home

Brusco-Falvo Funeral Home
214 Virginia Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15211
412-381-2323
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Brusco-Falvo Funeral Home
214 Virginia Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15211
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Brusco-Falvo Funeral Home
214 Virginia Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15211
Prayer Service
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
4:00 PM
Brusco-Falvo Funeral Home
214 Virginia Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15211
Prayer Service
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
8:00 PM
Brusco-Falvo Funeral Home
214 Virginia Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15211
PATTI ANN (McTALL) EURICH

PATTI ANN (McTALL) EURICH Obituary
EURICH PATTI ANN (McTALL)

Age 56, of Indianola, PA on Friday, November  22, 2019.  Beloved wife of Robert Eurich, Jr;  sister of Gayle Knuth (the late Don), Louie McTall (Margie), Loretta Cancilla (Russell), Janis Ripper (Bill Torbet), Mary Crowley (Ken Perry), Jerry McTall (Sylvia) ,Joseph McTall  and the late George McTall (survived by Linda); sister-in-law of William Redmond and Cara Forcucci (Raymond). Also survived by many nieces and nephews.  Visitations on Tuesday from 2-4 and 6-8  p.m. at the BRUSCO - FALVO FUNERAL HOME, INC., 214 Virginia Ave., Mt. Washington (412-381-2323). Closing Prayer  at the conclusion of evening visitations.   www.bruscofalvo.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 24, 2019
