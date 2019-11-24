|
|
EURICH PATTI ANN (McTALL)
Age 56, of Indianola, PA on Friday, November 22, 2019. Beloved wife of Robert Eurich, Jr; sister of Gayle Knuth (the late Don), Louie McTall (Margie), Loretta Cancilla (Russell), Janis Ripper (Bill Torbet), Mary Crowley (Ken Perry), Jerry McTall (Sylvia) ,Joseph McTall and the late George McTall (survived by Linda); sister-in-law of William Redmond and Cara Forcucci (Raymond). Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visitations on Tuesday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the BRUSCO - FALVO FUNERAL HOME, INC., 214 Virginia Ave., Mt. Washington (412-381-2323). Closing Prayer at the conclusion of evening visitations. www.bruscofalvo.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 24, 2019