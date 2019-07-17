|
SPIKER PATTI (PLOOF)
On Saturday, July 13, 2019 beloved mother of Leann, Eric, Jennifer, Matthew Spiker, and the late Michelle Ann Wolfe; daughter of the late Raymond and Anna Mary Ploof; sister of Connie Rohal, Janet (Steve) Kacin, James (Terri) Ploof, Peggy Ploof, and the late Daniel Ploof; grandmother of Shealynn, Domenick, and Myla; also survived by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Friends received, 2-8 p.m. Thursday at the JOHN F. MURRAY FUNERLA HOME, INC., 5175 Butler St., where a Funeral Service will be held on Friday at 11 a.m.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 17, 2019