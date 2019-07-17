Home

POWERED BY

Services
John F. Murray Funeral Home
5175 Butler St
Pittsburgh, PA 15201-2606
(412) 781-7300
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
John F. Murray Funeral Home
5175 Butler St
Pittsburgh, PA 15201-2606
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
John F. Murray Funeral Home
5175 Butler St
Pittsburgh, PA 15201-2606
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for PATTI SPIKER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PATTI (PLOOF) SPIKER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
PATTI (PLOOF) SPIKER Obituary
SPIKER PATTI (PLOOF)

On Saturday, July 13, 2019 beloved mother of Leann, Eric, Jennifer, Matthew Spiker, and the late Michelle Ann Wolfe; daughter of the late Raymond and Anna Mary Ploof; sister of Connie Rohal, Janet (Steve) Kacin, James (Terri) Ploof, Peggy Ploof, and the late Daniel Ploof; grandmother of Shealynn, Domenick, and Myla; also survived by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Friends received, 2-8 p.m. Thursday at the JOHN F. MURRAY FUNERLA HOME, INC., 5175 Butler St., where a Funeral Service will be held on Friday at 11 a.m.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now