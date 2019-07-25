SHAWLEY PATTY E.

Age 64, passed away on Monday, July 22, 2019 at West Penn Hospital. Born on July 23, 1954 in Pittsburgh, PA to John and Violet Fortney; she was the youngest of nine siblings. Patty had a zest for life and truly lived hers to the fullest through simple pleasures: spending time with family and friends, enjoying camp life, and her many, many "adventures" that often-included Bacardi and cokes. Patty had a caring heart, a welcoming soul, and an infectious laugh. She was incredibly strong with unyielding positivism no matter what circumstances she was faced with. She is survived by her mother-in-law, Laura Shawley; husband, David W. Shawley; daughter Tiffany Kellar; son-in-law, Kraig Kellar; grandchildren, Kayla Roboski, Katelyn Kellar, and Keagan Kellar; brother, Robert B. Fortney; sisters, Carole Rock, Maryann Weaver, and Joyce Slonceski; and many nieces and nephews. Family, friends, and others whose lives were touched by Patty are invited to ALFIERI FUNERAL HOME, 201 Marguerite Ave., Wilmerding, PA 15148 from 9 a.m. - 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 27, 2019. The service will be held afterwards at Linway United Presbyterian Church at 11:30 a.m. followed by a luncheon in the Social Hall.