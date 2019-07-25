Home

Alfieri Funeral Home
201 Marguerite Ave.
Wilmerding, PA 15148
412-824-4332
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Alfieri Funeral Home
201 Marguerite Ave.
Wilmerding, PA 15148
View Map
Service
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
11:30 AM
Linway United Presbyterian Church
Resources
PATTY E. SHAWLEY


1954 - 2019
PATTY E. SHAWLEY Obituary
SHAWLEY PATTY E.

Age 64, passed away on Monday, July 22, 2019 at West Penn Hospital. Born on July 23, 1954 in Pittsburgh, PA to John and Violet Fortney; she was the youngest of nine siblings. Patty had a zest for life and truly lived hers to the fullest through simple pleasures: spending time with family and friends, enjoying camp life, and her many, many "adventures" that often-included Bacardi and cokes. Patty had a caring heart, a welcoming soul, and an infectious laugh. She was incredibly strong with unyielding positivism no matter what circumstances she was faced with. She is survived by her mother-in-law, Laura Shawley; husband, David W. Shawley; daughter Tiffany Kellar; son-in-law, Kraig Kellar; grandchildren, Kayla Roboski, Katelyn Kellar, and Keagan Kellar; brother, Robert B. Fortney; sisters, Carole Rock, Maryann Weaver, and Joyce Slonceski; and many nieces and nephews.  Family, friends, and others whose lives were touched by Patty are invited to ALFIERI FUNERAL HOME, 201 Marguerite Ave., Wilmerding, PA 15148 from 9 a.m. - 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 27, 2019.  The service will be held afterwards at Linway United Presbyterian Church at 11:30 a.m. followed by a luncheon in the Social Hall.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 25, 2019
