PAUL A. LEES Sr.

PAUL A. LEES Sr. Obituary
LEES PAUL A., SR.

Age 88, of Monroeville, died Monday, February 18, 2019. He was born May 31, 1930 in Braddock, a son of the late James and Victoria (Shirer) Lees and was also preceded in death by his wife, Audrey Mae (Hill) Lees on September 18, 2018, and a brother, James Lees Jr. Paul was a Navy veteran of the Korean Conflict and a retired business officer manager for AT&T. He was a member of Cross Roads Presbyterian Church, Monroeville, where he served as a church trustee and was active with the Men's Association. He was also a member of Shidle Lodge No. 601, F&AM, Irwin, and Syria Temple, Pittsburgh. He is survived by his sons, Paul A. Lees Jr. and his wife, Joan F. of Monroeville and Bryce M. Lees of Wilkins Township; his granddaughter, Kira Ann Lees; also nieces and nephews.  The family will received friends from 10 to 11 a.m., Tuesday, March 5, at Cross Roads Presbyterian Church, Haymaker Rd., Monroeville, PA 15646, with a memorial service following at 11 a.m., in the church sanctuary. Interment with Navy honors will be at a later time in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies. In lieu of flowers, a contribution can be made to , at www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org or 2900 Rocky Point Dr., Tampa, FL 33607. THE WILLIAM SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, Irwin, is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 21, 2019
