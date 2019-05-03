MASTYLAK PAUL A.

Age 64, of West Mifflin, formerly of Duquesne, on May 1, 2019. He was the son of the late Paul B. "Farmer" and Mary Margaret (Urda) Mastylak. Paul was a former welder. He loved his two grandchildren and enjoyed golf and hockey. Husband of 41 years to Georgeanne "Gege" (Wentroble) Mastylak; father of Paul "PJ" (Kirstin) Mastylak of Scott Twp.; grandfather of Tanner and Harper Mastylak; brother of Sandy Smouse of West Newton. Visitation on Monday May 6th from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the MALOY-SCHLEIFER FUNERAL HOME, INC. 915 Kennedy Ave. Duquesnse, PA 412-466-3300 where a blessing service will be held on Tuesday May 7, 2019 at 10 a.m. Rev. Thomas Lewandowski officiating. Burial will be in St. Nicholas Russian Orthodox Cemetery, West Mifflin.