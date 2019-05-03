Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Maloy - Schleifer Funeral Home
915 Kennedy Ave
Duquesne, PA 15110-1752
(412) 466-3300
Resources
More Obituaries for PAUL MASTYLAK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PAUL A. MASTYLAK

Obituary Condolences Flowers

PAUL A. MASTYLAK Obituary
MASTYLAK PAUL A.

Age 64, of West Mifflin, formerly of Duquesne, on May 1, 2019. He was the son of the late Paul B. "Farmer" and Mary Margaret (Urda) Mastylak. Paul was a former welder. He loved his two grandchildren and enjoyed golf and hockey. Husband of 41 years to Georgeanne "Gege" (Wentroble) Mastylak; father of Paul "PJ" (Kirstin) Mastylak of Scott Twp.; grandfather of Tanner and Harper Mastylak; brother of Sandy Smouse of West Newton. Visitation on Monday May 6th from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the MALOY-SCHLEIFER FUNERAL HOME, INC. 915 Kennedy Ave. Duquesnse, PA 412-466-3300 where a blessing service will be held on Tuesday May 7, 2019 at 10 a.m. Rev. Thomas Lewandowski officiating. Burial will be in St. Nicholas Russian Orthodox Cemetery, West Mifflin.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Maloy - Schleifer Funeral Home
Download Now