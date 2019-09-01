Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
Freyvogel, John A. Sons Inc.
4900 Centre Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15213
412-621-1665
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Calvary Episcopal Church
Funeral
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
10:30 AM
Calvary Episcopal Church
PAUL A. McWILLIAMS

PAUL A. McWILLIAMS Obituary
McWILLIAMS PAUL A.

The world lost a gentleman and a gentle man as Paul A. McWilliams left us to be with the angels on Thursday, August 29, 2019. He was the hero and cherished father of Paula McWilliams, beloved husband of the late Germaine; brother of Charles, Tom and the late Bob McWilliams; godfather of John Kelly; father-like presence to Shirley and Leslie; and Papap to Toby. He was predeceased by his parents, John and Anna McWilliams. Words truly cannot do justice to the impact his life had on those who loved him. We shall always remember his intellect, philanthropy, humor, extraordinary heart and, like his wife Germaine, his most marked characteristic - compassion. We know he is surrounded by books and loved ones who have gone before, having a fine cigar and walking his beloved Tad. He will forever be in the hearts of those who were blessed to know him - suffice it to say that the world of his daughter, family and friends will never be quite the same again. His family respectfully suggests that should donations be made in Paul McWilliams' memory, The McWilliams Scholarship Fund at Heritage Community Initiatives or Animal Friends be considered. Friends will be received at JOHN A. FREYVOGEL SONS, INC. (freyvogelfuneralhome.com) on Wednesday from 3-7 p.m. Funeral Thursday in Calvary Episcopal Church at 10:30 a.m.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 1, 2019
