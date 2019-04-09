Home

Services
Glickler Funeral Home
1849 Salem Ave
Dayton, OH 45406
(937) 278-4287
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
3:45 PM - 5:00 PM
Queen of Apostles Chapel, Mt. St. John
4435 East Patterson Road
Dayton, PA
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
5:00 PM
Queen of Apostles Chapel, Mt. St. John
4435 East Patterson Road
Dayton, PA
Interment
Following Services
Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Mt. St. John
Dayton, PA
FATHER PAUL A. REICH

FATHER PAUL A. REICH Obituary
REICH FATHER PAUL A., SM

Born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, professed first vows in the Society of Mary (Marianists) in 1946, perpetual vows in 1950, ordained in 1957. He entered into eternal rest April 4, 2019, in Dayton, OH. He was son of the late Ambrose  and Alma (Thoma) Reich; and preceded in death by his sister, Helen; survived by his brother, Joseph and his wife, Ann. Father Paul taught and was chaplain at Marianist schools in Mineola, New York, Cleveland, Ohio, Dayton, Ohio, Hollywood, Florida and Chester, Pennsylvania. For years he was a very loved assistant pastor at St. Joseph Catholic Community in Eldersburg, Maryland. Visitation from 3:45 to 5:00 p.m. April 12, 2019 at Queen of Apostles Chapel, Mt. St. John, 4435 East Patterson Road, Dayton, Ohio. Mass of Christian burial follows at 5:00 p.m. Interment immediately following the Mass at Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Mt. St. John, Dayton. Memorial donations to the Marianists, 4425 West Pine, St. Louis, MO 63108 or Marianist.com/donate. GLICKLER FUNERAL HOME handling arrangements.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 9, 2019
