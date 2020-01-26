|
SAMMARTINO PAUL ANTHONY
Age 85, of Cranberry Twp., formerly of Bethel Park, passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 23, 2020, surrounded by his loved ones. Born March 5, 1934 in Pizzoferrato Chieti, Italy, son of the late Alfonso and Emilia (Casciato) Sammartino. Beloved husband of Victoria (Ognibene) Sammartino, whom he married December 28, 1963; loving father of Paul (Krista) Sammartino, Lisa (Andrew) Watznauer and Mark (Lori) Sammartino; papa of Zachary, Paris, Sofia, and Maria; dear brother of Mary (Amergo) DiMatteo, and the late Bruno (surviving Carol) Sammartino and many nieces and nephews. Simply said, Paul was a man of tremendous character. His honor, honesty, and compassion will be forever carried on by those he leaves behind. He was the Patriarch of his family, and will be deeply missed by so many. He loved to travel the world with his loving wife, Victoria, and was extremely proud of the family they raised together. One of his greatest passions was spending time with his grandchildren. Paul selflessly served for our freedoms in the United States Army. His vocation and avocation was teaching children with special needs. Family and friends are welcome Sunday from 5-8 p.m., and Monday from 2-4, 6-8 p.m. at DEVLIN FUNERAL HOME OF CRANBERRY, 2678 Rochester Road. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday at 10 a.m. at St. Kilian Parish, with Rev. Charles Bober celebrating the mass. Entombment will follow at Calvary Cemetery, Pittsburgh. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Paul's name to Maryknoll.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 26, 2020