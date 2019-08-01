Home

Elachko Funeral Home
Suddenly on July 28, 2019, Paul, age 57, of Monroeville, left his earthly home. Son of Donald and Anna Jean (D'Andrea); husband of the late Alix; brother of Susan (Michael) Rupert; uncle to Kevin Rupert, Sara (Ryan) Celendar; great-uncle to Ava and Domenic; cousin of David (Connie) Palmieri, Donna (Ed) Tersine, Carol (Pierre) Moreau, Robert (Sylvia) Palmieri. Paul graduated from Central Catholic High School, then he received his Associate Degree in Music, Video, Business and Art from the Art Institute of Pittsburgh. Paul enjoyed tinkering in repairing cars, playing his electric guitar. We can't forget his love for his dog, Diego, who will miss him tremendously. Funeral and Interment are private. Visit Paul's memorial page at ELACHKO.com. Arrangements entrusted to JOHN N. ELACHKO FUNERAL HOME.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette from Aug. 1 to Aug. 3, 2019
