|
|
ANTIS PAUL
On Tuesday, April 2, 2019. Beloved husband of Sharon Antis; devoted father of Corey Antis (Melissa Lenos) and Lindsey Antis (Scott Michels); grandfather of Madeline Michels. Friends may meet at RALPH SCHUGAR CHAPEL, INC., 5509 Centre Avenue, Shadyside on Thursday at 11 a.m. and then proceed to The National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Bridgeville for 12:30 p.m. Graveside Services. Contributions may be made to , 1100 Liberty Avenue, Suite #E-201, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or , 600 River Avenue, Suite #400, Pittsburgh, PA 15212.
www.schugar.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 4, 2019