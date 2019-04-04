Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ralph Schugar, Inc. Funeral Chapel
5509 Centre Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15232
(412) 621-8282
Resources
More Obituaries for PAUL ANTIS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PAUL ANTIS

Obituary Condolences Flowers

PAUL ANTIS Obituary
ANTIS PAUL

On Tuesday, April 2, 2019. Beloved husband of Sharon Antis; devoted father of Corey Antis (Melissa Lenos) and Lindsey Antis (Scott Michels); grandfather of Madeline Michels. Friends may meet at RALPH SCHUGAR CHAPEL, INC., 5509 Centre Avenue, Shadyside on Thursday at 11 a.m. and then proceed to The National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Bridgeville for 12:30 p.m. Graveside Services. Contributions may be made to , 1100 Liberty Avenue, Suite #E-201, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or , 600 River Avenue, Suite #400, Pittsburgh, PA 15212.


www.schugar.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now