MESSINA PAUL B.

On May 8, 2019, Paul B. Messina passed away and joined his beloved late wife of 61 years, Marguerite "Peg" Messina. He is survived by his children, Chris, Marc, Suzy, Paula, Patty, Kasey, Matt, Lisa and PJ; numerous grandchildren; great grandchildren; his brother, Sam; sister, Marge; nieces and nephews. He was born in Sharon, PA on November 7, 1927 to Peter and Mary Messina. Paul was known first and foremost for his dedication to his family and faith, sharp intellect, quick wit, astute ability to cut to heart of the matter and love of working hard. Paul graduated from Sharon High School in 1946 while also working at Westinghouse Electric Corporation as a tool and die apprentice. Following High School graduation, he served in the United States Army. After serving his country, he returned to work for Westinghouse while obtaining a Bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering from Youngstown State University. His sharp mind, keen understanding of manufacturing and natural leadership capabilities led to numerous assignments across the country. As an executive of Westinghouse with over 48 years of service, he traveled the world in pursuit and exchange of manufacturing excellence. A mass will be held June 1st at St. Joseph Catholic Church at 10 a.m. in Sharon, PA. Immediately followed by internment at St. Rose Cemetery, Hermitage, PA. In lieu of flowers donations can made to one's favorite children's charity.