|
|
BAKER PAUL
Age 94, formerly of Greenfield and Ft. Myers, FL. Passed peacefully surrounded by loved ones on Wednesday, August, 14 2019. Survived by his loving wife of 72 years Lucille A. (Noll) Baker; beloved children, Thomas P. (Kathy) Baker, Marjorie (Ron) DeJidas, LuAnn (Bob) Beres, Tim (Christy) Baker; loving Pop Pop to 13 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by his twin sister, Rita Miller and brother-in-law, Thomas Noll; also survived by numerous Family and Friends. Paul was part of the greatest generation proudly serving in the Navy during World War II, stationed in the South Pacific. Friends will be received on Sunday from 2-8 p.m. in the EDWARD P. KANAI FUNERAL HOME, 500 Greenfield Ave., 15207. Funeral Monday at 9:30 a.m. with Funeral at 10 a.m. at St. Rosalia's Church in Greenfield. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to .
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 16, 2019