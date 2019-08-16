Home

POWERED BY

Services
Edward P Kanai Funeral Home
500 Greenfield Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15207
412-521-1943
Resources
More Obituaries for PAUL BAKER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PAUL BAKER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
PAUL BAKER Obituary
BAKER PAUL

Age 94, formerly of Greenfield and Ft. Myers, FL. Passed peacefully surrounded by loved ones on Wednesday, August, 14 2019.  Survived by his loving wife of 72 years Lucille A. (Noll) Baker; beloved children, Thomas P. (Kathy) Baker, Marjorie (Ron) DeJidas, LuAnn (Bob) Beres, Tim (Christy) Baker; loving Pop Pop to 13 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by his twin sister, Rita Miller and brother-in-law, Thomas Noll; also survived by numerous Family and Friends. Paul was part of the greatest generation proudly serving in the Navy during World War II, stationed in the South Pacific. Friends will be received on Sunday from 2-8 p.m. in the EDWARD P. KANAI FUNERAL HOME,  500 Greenfield Ave., 15207. Funeral Monday at 9:30 a.m. with Funeral at 10 a.m. at St. Rosalia's Church in Greenfield. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to .

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of PAUL's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now