GUM PAUL BALLENGEE, III

Age 54, of Winchester, KY and formerly of the Brookline area of Pittsburgh passed away on April 5, 2019. He is survived by his devoted ex-wife/friend/companion, Charlene Hatton and her grandson, Jeremiah Eytcheson; his daughter, Ashleigh Hammel; as well his loving parents, Paul and Jean Gum of Rockwood, PA; his sister, Lorie (Tom); brother, Percy (Dulcie); his nieces, Tara (Tyler) and Keri (Scott); and his nephew, Mike (Emma); plus four great-nephews and his dedicated canine companion, Gizmo. Paul was a free spirited, hard-working man who lived life on his own terms. As a youth he enjoyed the outdoors and loved camping with family. As an adult, he worked in various trades and was also a cook/chef at several restaurants. He was always appreciated for the quality and dedication to his work and loved showing off his talent with a knife – including carving an apple into a swan. He also had a unique way of quickly striking up new friendships and making himself a key part of the local landscape. Over the course of time he lived in Pittsburgh, Norfolk, and Raleigh before landing at his final stop in Kentucky. Paul was mechanically inclined. While in Norfolk (where he met Charlene) he worked with government contractors on numerous naval bases before a short stint in North Carolina where he quickly filled the role of "crazy uncle" with numerous escapades including sneaking out with his nieces and nephew for clandestine rides on the Harley. Following a move back to Virginia, he moved on to Kentucky where he worked in landscaping and served the local apartment complex as a "handy man". It's there that he married Charlene and fell in love with her grandson, Jeremiah. Among the constants in Paul's life were his Chevy S10 pickup and three generations of dogs, Timber, Splinter, and his most recent – Gizmo. All three were loyal and well behaved, eagerly following their master from adventure to adventure. At Paul's request there will be no formal service though his ashes will be brought back to Western Pennsylvania where we'll share a can of "The Beast" in his honor before sprinkling his ashes near the graves of Timber and Splinter. The family is grateful to the physicians, nurses, and staff of Winchester Hospital for their care of Paul. Any donations can be made to the Clark County Regional Medical Center or the Clark County Animal Shelter both located in Winchester, KY.