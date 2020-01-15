|
BRECHT PAUL
Paul Brecht - son of a mill worker, World War II Seaman, devoted Catholic parishioner and human rights advocate, protector of animals, lover of the arts and North Point Breeze neighborhood - died peacefully on January 12, 2020, twelve days after his 94th birthday. Paul was born in the hard scrabble mill town of Arnold, PA. He would recount colorful stories of witnessing his father and co-workers gathered around the kitchen table in the 1930s discussing union organizing strategies in steel mills. Only eighteen and eager to fight the fascists, Paul enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served as a signal man on the USS New Mexico in the dangerous seas of the South Pacific. After the war, Paul attended Penn State on the GI Bill and began his career in retail as an employee in a gift shop owned by Ethyl Meserve, who became a lifelong mentor and dear friend. He went on buying trips to New York then and later when he worked in the men's clothing departments at Cox's of McKeesport and Kaufmanns. Always a lover of music, he hitchhiked from Penn State to NYC, to hear the famed French chanteuse Edith Piaf and waited by the stage door to express his deep admiration for her. Later in life, Paul was an ardent supporter of Pittsburgh theater and the symphony. Paul met interior designer Bruce Adlard in 1975 and together they purchased an 1897 "farm house" in North Point Breeze where they made their home for 45 years. Together they established Interior Accents, a sophisticated antique and interior design store in East Liberty. This business led Paul to become a promoter of East Liberty resilience and he served as Executive Director of the East Liberty Chamber of Commerce. Paul and Bruce traveled through Europe and across the US to search out antique treasures for their store. Longtime friend John Ferraro, who moved next to Paul and Bruce when he was in his twenties, describes Paul as "a joy to be around." "I don't know how many times after work I'd just pop into their serene backyard and join them under the beautiful chestnut tree, relax in an Adirondack chair, sip Scotch and unwind. Paul's amazing positive attitude, his dignity and his ability to spin all that life sent his way helped me gain the self-confidence I lacked and dearly needed as a young man." John remembers Paul telling him about the time a Japanese Kamikaze plane hit his battle ship killing his closest friend in front of his eyes. "I always admired how he stayed true to his Naval pride and shipmates. He helped organize reunions for these sailors well into his eighties." "What always shown brightest in Paul for me was his deep loyalties and big heart, especially for animals," remembers neighbor and close friend Ginny Hildebrand. "I think cats Pudge and Merlin actually ruled Paul and Bruce's household. And these guys donated generously to rescue groups for domestic and 'exotic' animals. These were the best neighbors ever to my partner Jan Neffke and me. And it was Paul who came up with the brilliant idea for Jan and me to establish our dog grooming shop "Poochini's" across the street. What a gift!" Paul will be remembered as deeply loyal to his family and his working class roots, to his Catholic faith and St. Bede Church, to his moral compass, to his shipmates and to so very many friends. "It's impossible to sum up a man's life," said Ginny. "But I will always toast his kind, loving and loyal nature. A bright light has gone out on our street, but his warmth endures." Friends will be received at JOHN A. FREYVOGEL SONS, INC., 4900 Centre Avenue at Devonshire Street (freyvogelfuneralhome.com) on Friday January 24, 2020, from 4-7 p.m. Funeral Saturday January 25, 2020, Mass of Christian Burial, St. Mary Magdalene Parish, St. Bede Church at 10:00 a.m. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Paul's memory to the Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh, the Animal Rescue of New Kensington or St. Mary Magdalene Parish.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 15, 2020