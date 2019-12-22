|
AUSTIN PAUL C.
Peacefully on Thursday, December 19, 2019, formerly of Swissvale. Beloved husband of 69 years to Edith V. Tatters Austin; loving father of LuAnn Prill and her husband, Charles, of Murrysville, Tom Austin and his wife, Mary Ann, of Monroeville and Ronald Austin, and his wife Beverly, of Plum; dear Pap of eight grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren. Paul honorably served in the US Army during WWII, retired from Westinghouse, East Pittsburgh and was a lifelong member of the Swissvale Presbyterian Church. He also was a 75-year member of the Masons. Friends received 1-4 and 6-8 p.m. SUNDAY ONLY at the THOMAS L. NIED FUNERAL HOME, INC., 7441 Washington St., Swissvale. A service will be held at the Swissvale Presbyterian Church Monday at 10:30 a.m. EVERYONE TO MEET AT CHURCH. In lieu of flowers, please send memorial contributions to the s Project, 600 River Ave. Suite 400, Pittsburgh, PA 15212. www.niedfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 22, 2019