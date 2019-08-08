Home

Timothy K. Slater Funeral Services
425 Brownsville Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15210
(412) 381-3337
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
2:00 PM
Providence Chapel
500 Providence Point Blvd.
Scott Township, PA

PAUL C. EMERY


1931 - 2019
PAUL C. EMERY Obituary
EMERY PAUL C.

Age 88, suddenly, on Sat., Aug. 3, 2019, of Providence Point, formerly of Mt. Lebanon, Ben Avon. Beloved husband of Katharine "Kitty" Donnan; loving father of John, and Michelle (Gregory) Smith, and the late Heather; devoted grandfather of Caroline Davis, and Richard "Rocco" Emery Davis, and Jesseca Leigh Emery; beloved brother of the late Josephine Emery Waag; loving uncle of Lisa Waag, Carol (Jay) Waag Swift, and Richard (Grace) Emery Waag. Will be dearly missed by his family, relatives, friends. A memorial service will be held Sat., Aug. 10, 2019, at Providence Chapel, 500 Providence Point Blvd., Scott Twp., PA 15243, at 2 p.m. with a reception following. In lieu of flowers, if desired, memorial contributions may be made to "Baptist Homes Foundation," memo Endowment Fund Providence Chapel, 500 Providence Point Blvd., Scott Twp., PA 15243 OR Samaritan's Purse, PO Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607-3000. Arrangements by TIMOTHY K. SLATER FUNERAL SERVICES, INC., Mt. Oliver, Pennsylvania. Condolences at www.timothykslater.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 8, 2019
