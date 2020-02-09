Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
Bock Funeral Ltd.
1500 Mt Royal Blvd
Glenshaw, PA 15116
412-486-8500
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
11:00 AM
Bock Funeral Ltd.
1500 Mt Royal Blvd
Glenshaw, PA 15116
Service
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
1:00 PM
Bock Funeral Ltd.
1500 Mt Royal Blvd
Glenshaw, PA 15116
PAUL C. SARNOWSKI

PAUL C. SARNOWSKI Obituary
SARNOWSKI PAUL C.

Paul C. "Chris" Sarnowski, Age 47, of Allison Park, currently residing in Tampa, FL, unexpectedly passed away at home of natural causes on Sunday, February 2, 2020. Beloved brother of Michael Sarnowski, Johanna (Jon) Bunnell and Sally (Robert) Landreth; brother-in-law of Kimberly P. Sarnowski; preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Janet Sarnowski; and brother, Mark Sarnowski. Paul was a devout Christian, a talented artist, and he loved his family, baseball, and the Pittsburgh Penguins. He was also a pitcher for the Edinboro University baseball team from 1990-1994. Friends will be received on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. at the BOCK FUNERAL HOME, LTD., 1500 Mt. Royal Blvd., Glenshaw, where a Blessing Service will follow at 1:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Miracle League Foundation www.MiracleLeagueSouthHills.org OR to the Pittsburgh Penguins Foundation


www.PittsburghPenguinsFoundation.org/donate-now/

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 9, 2020
