SEKEL, JR. PAUL C.

Age 83, of Verona, peacefully and surrounded by family entered into life eternal after a valiant battle with lung cancer at his home on Thursday, May 16, 2019. He was the eldest son of the late Paul and Sophie (Zitkovich) Sekel. Beloved Husband of the late Hilda (Spangler) Sekel; loving father of Debra (Patrick) Burkhart, Michele (James) Ray, and the late Paul (the late Rosemary) Sekel, III; grandfather of Christina, Kelly, Kylee, Donald, Nathan, Adam, T.J., Paul IV, Sylviauna, and the late Brooke; great-grandfather of Dylan, Karley, Anthony, Logan, Caden, Luca, and the late Shane and Gage; brother of Mildred Chopski, Peter Sekel, Elizabeth Campbell, and the late Samuel Sekel, and Stanley "Butch" Sekel; numerous nieces and nephews will fondly remember him. A U.S. Army veteran, Doodie had various jobs in his younger years, most recently he owned a car lot then a local bar, Doodie's, always providing for his family. He treasured his friendships, his softball teammates, and his golfing buddies. Friends and relatives will be received on Sunday, May 19, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the BURKET-TRUBY FUNERAL HOME CREMATION & ALTERNATIVE SERVICES INC., 421 Allegheny Ave., Oakmont. A Funeral service will be held on Monday, May 20, 2019, 10 a.m. in the funeral home. Entombment will follow in Lakewood Memorial Gardens, Indiana Township with Military Honors. Memorial contributions may be made in his name to the VA Aspinwall Veteran's Activities, 1010 Delafield Rd., Pittsburgh, PA 15215.