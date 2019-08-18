|
VARGO PAUL C.
Of West Mifflin, on August 16, 2019, age 89. Beloved husband of 46 years to the late Anna T. (Ferchak) Vargo; father of Debra (Courtney) Wesley of Castle Shannon, Linda (James) Miller of West Mifflin, Kevin (Leslie) Vargo of West Mifflin and Karen (Keith) Marsh of Connecticut; brother of Vincent Vargo and the late Joseph Vargo, Margaret Vargo and Virginia Kish; also survived by 14 grandchildren; and seven great grandchildren. Paul was a steelworker for US Steel Homestead Works and a Veteran of the Army. Family and friends will be received at the SAVOLSKIS-WASIK-GLENN FUNERAL HOME INC., 3501 Main Street, Munhall on Monday from 2-9 p.m. A Blessing Service will be Tuesday, 10 a.m. at the funeral home. www.swgfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 18, 2019