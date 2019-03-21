ZOTTOLI PAUL CARMINE, JR.

Of Tyrone, and formerly of Pittsburgh, left us suddenly at the age of 50 on March 18, 2019. Paul was born on July 27, 1968 in the Pittsburgh neighborhood of Brookline to parents, Paul Zottoli (Dawn) Sr. and Mary Zottoli who survives. Also surviving are three brothers, Damian (Heather), Dominic and Bill (Janet); one sister, Shannon; six nephews, Dante, Lorenzo, Michael, Vincenzo, Zachary and Luciano; seven nieces, Miranda, Clarissa, Brianna, Elyssa, Alexa, Jessica and Jenna. Paul attended Brookline elementary and was a graduate of Brashear High School. Along with his business partner Dave, Paul was an entrepreneur and proprietor of several businesses including a trade show business and his point of pride was being proprietor and Innkeeper of the Stony Point Bed and Breakfast, located in Tyrone, PA for which Paul received outstanding compliments and reviews regarding his hospitality and guest stewardship. Paul also had an abiding love for the city of Pittsburgh. He took pride in being from the city and extolling its virtues. It was not uncommon for him to leave Tyrone on a Sunday morning, drive to Pittsburgh, visit his mom, view the city from a Mount Washington overlook, buy a cake from Kriebel's Bakery in Brookline and be back in Tyrone in the afternoon. He would then share the "Pittsburgh cake and donuts" with his Tyrone friends. Friends will be received on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 1 p.m. at the Stony Point Bed and Breakfast, 1400 North Avenue, Tyrone, PA 16686. A celebration of life service will begin at 2 p.m. at Stony Point. Arrangements are under the care of the RICHARD H. SEARER FUNERAL HOME, INC.

Searerfuneralhomeinc.com