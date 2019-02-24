JAMISON PAUL D.

It is with great sadness that the family of Paul Dennis Jamison "PJ" of Pittsburgh announces his passing on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at the age of 66 years. Paul will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 45 years, Victoria "Vickie" and his children, Melissa Jamison (Jay Farmer) and Christopher Jamison (Krista Baines), best Pappy of Joscelin "Josie" and Claire Jamison. He will be affectionately remembered by his siblings, Mary Alice Sturm (Steve), Jerry Jamison (Cheri), Edith Ann Nalitz (Stan), his aunt Ann Cappellano, mother-in-law Barbara Blakeley, brother-in-law Ralph Blakeley (Christine) sister-in-law Judy Kuehnle (Mark), dear friend Jarett Catanzaro, numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and extended family. Paul was predeceased by his parents Robert and Joan Jamison and his brothers John, Timothy and Robert Jamison. Paul spent many years of his career at Giant Eagle in the produce retail business. He loved interacting with his customers and their children. Paul was an active participant in the Friends of Bill W. program for 27 years. The family would like to extend their appreciation to Vitas Hospice who played a major role in his life by providing continual care that allowed Paul to sustain a very satisfying quality of life during his lengthy illness. Visitation will be held at JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, 4201 Brownsville Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15227 on Tuesday, February 26, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. A Prayer Service will be held at 8:30 p.m. with Pastor Rita Platt officiating. For anyone wishing to stay throughout the evening, a meal will be provided at The Whitehall House located next door to the funeral home from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. A Celebration of Paul's life, the Rite of Committal, will be held at a future date at Penn Forest Natural Burial Park, 121 Colorado Street, Verona, PA. If desired, memorial donations in memory of Paul may be made to "Vitas Community Connection," 2009 Mackenzie Way, Suite 110, Cranberry Township, PA 16066.