Home

POWERED BY

Services
Acton Funeral Home
470 Massachusetts Ave
Acton, MA 01720
(978) 263-5333
Resources
More Obituaries for PAUL OHRMAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PAUL D. OHRMAN

Obituary Condolences Flowers

PAUL D. OHRMAN Obituary
OHRMAN PAUL D.

Boxborough, MA: Paul Daniel Ohrman, a retired metallurgical engineer and published author of "Living to Serve: Church, Family, Country" and "Bridges to Peace. WW II Through the Lens of a Combat Engineer" died peacefully with his family by his side at home March 9, 2019. He was 96. Born and raised in McKeesport, PA, he was the son of the late Daniel A. and Matilda H. (Anderson) Ohrman. Mr. Ohrman married his childhood sweetheart, Alice (Roland) Ohrman on December 21, 1947, and the couple resided in McKeesport and Monroeville, PA. where they raised their family. He is survived by two children: Timothy and Susan (Whitfield) Ohrman of Marlton, NJ; a daughter Kristine (Ohrman) and Michael Young of Boxborough, MA; 4 grandchildren Rebecca (Ohrman) and Matthew Wieber of Gilbertsville, PA, Erik Ohrman of NYC, NY; K. Michelle (Young) and Dar Heinze of Chelmsford, MA; and Stephen and Emily (Purinton) Young of Ft. Campbell, KY; and 9 great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his beloved wife, Alice (Roland), and his brother, Clyde Ohrman of Estero, FL. To his family he was a hero, not just because of his service in WW II, but because of his life of integrity for the glory of God, showing us all how to live out our faith. A memorial service will be held March 30th at 1:00 p.m. at the Faith Evangelical Free Church, 54 Hosmer St. Acton. Burial will be in Versailles Cemetery, McKeesport at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the EFCA Crisis Response 3928-1, Evangelical Free Church of America, 901 East 78th St., Minneapolis, MN 55430, online at www.efca.org/give. Financial gifts go to supporting natural disaster victims around the world. Please designate gifts either by mail or online to EFCA Crisis Response 3928-1 in memory of Paul D. Ohrman. Memorial page:


www.actonfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Acton Funeral Home
Download Now