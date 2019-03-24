OHRMAN PAUL D.

Boxborough, MA: Paul Daniel Ohrman, a retired metallurgical engineer and published author of "Living to Serve: Church, Family, Country" and "Bridges to Peace. WW II Through the Lens of a Combat Engineer" died peacefully with his family by his side at home March 9, 2019. He was 96. Born and raised in McKeesport, PA, he was the son of the late Daniel A. and Matilda H. (Anderson) Ohrman. Mr. Ohrman married his childhood sweetheart, Alice (Roland) Ohrman on December 21, 1947, and the couple resided in McKeesport and Monroeville, PA. where they raised their family. He is survived by two children: Timothy and Susan (Whitfield) Ohrman of Marlton, NJ; a daughter Kristine (Ohrman) and Michael Young of Boxborough, MA; 4 grandchildren Rebecca (Ohrman) and Matthew Wieber of Gilbertsville, PA, Erik Ohrman of NYC, NY; K. Michelle (Young) and Dar Heinze of Chelmsford, MA; and Stephen and Emily (Purinton) Young of Ft. Campbell, KY; and 9 great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his beloved wife, Alice (Roland), and his brother, Clyde Ohrman of Estero, FL. To his family he was a hero, not just because of his service in WW II, but because of his life of integrity for the glory of God, showing us all how to live out our faith. A memorial service will be held March 30th at 1:00 p.m. at the Faith Evangelical Free Church, 54 Hosmer St. Acton. Burial will be in Versailles Cemetery, McKeesport at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the EFCA Crisis Response 3928-1, Evangelical Free Church of America, 901 East 78th St., Minneapolis, MN 55430, online at www.efca.org/give. Financial gifts go to supporting natural disaster victims around the world. Please designate gifts either by mail or online to EFCA Crisis Response 3928-1 in memory of Paul D. Ohrman. Memorial page:

www.actonfuneralhome.com