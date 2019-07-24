WIERMAN THE REV. MR. PAUL D.

The Rev. Mr. Paul D. Wierman of Cranberry Township died on July 16, 2019; on July 20th, he would have been 88. Husband of Lee Martin Wierman, they were married 61 and a half years. Paul was born in Pittsburgh and raised in Steubenville, Ohio. He was father to three children: Amy Buchwald of Toronto, Canada; Beth Wierman of Sewickley, PA; Kathryn Hayes of Kensington, MD; and grandchildren: Martin Parke Lambert and Hannah Lindley Lambert. He is survived by brother, Guyon Wierman and family from Asheville, NC. Along with beloved family he leaves many close and dear friends. Paul earned a B.A. degree from Westminster College then served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War. He received the M. Div. from Pittsburgh Theological Seminary and was later named a Distinguished Alumnus by that Institution. The seminary was for him a centering place reflected by his service on the Alumni Council. He was ordained by the Presbyterian Church (USA) in 1961. Paul served pastorates in several Western Pennsylvania churches and the Presbyterian Church in Delray Beach, Florida. Paul became pastor of Park Presbyterian Church of Beaver in 1979; serving that church until his retirement in 1996, and was made Pastor Emeritus of that church. Among the founding group of the Samaritan Counseling Center, Paul was the first president of the Board. He served on the board of the Beaver Area Heritage Foundation and did several public enactments of historic figures, including two dramatizations of General Lachlan McIntosh. A man of many interests he loved music, theater, travel (especially Scotland) and Pirates baseball. Paul exchanged congregations with Scottish pastors on four occasions and was invited to preach on a mission to a Presbyterian congregation in Indiatuba, Brazil. There was rarely a day when Paul did not sing or laugh. A Memorial Service will be held on July 27, 2019, at 3 p.m. in the Presbyterian Church of Sewickley on Grant Street. Memorial gifts may be given to the Sherwood Oaks Scholarship Fund or Pittsburgh Theological Seminary Student Aid Fund. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the NOLL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 333 Third Street, Beaver, PA 15009. Online condolences may be shared at www.nollfuneral.com.