H.P. Brandt Funeral Home, Inc
1032 Perry Highway
Pittsburgh, PA 15237
(412) 364-4444
PAUL LANG
LANG PAUL DAVID

At age 69, Paul David Lang, passed away on March 6th, 2019. Paul was a loving husband and family man and a dedicated working man. A Pittsburgh native, Paul spent his life in the area, graduating from North Hills High School in 1969 and starting his own family and living thereafter in Allegheny County. Paul realized a love of engine mechanics, signed on at the Port Authority of Allegheny County as a mechanic and spent the rest of his career with the organization. He was devoted to his marriage and the wellbeing of his family which shaped the majority of his life. Paul devoted his life to loving his wife, Jane Elizabeth Carroll Lang, who preceded him in death on October 17th, 2010 after 40 years of marriage. He continued loving her until he could love her no longer. Paul was also preceded in death by his father, Harold John Lang, his mother, Bess Emilie Lang and his son-in-law, Jeffrey Lenz.  Paul is survived by his brothers, Harold (Karen) Lang Jr., Geoffrey (Jane) Lang, his children, Kenneth (Melissa) Lang, Elizabeth (Jeffrey) Lenz and David (Lillian) Lang; his grandchildren, Maxx Lang, Zena Lang, Ashley Dengler, Sara Lenz, Harold Lang and Rose Lang and his nephews, Michael Lang, Alex Lang and Daniel Lang. True to my father's love of his wife and his wish that cancer had not taken her from him so early in life, in lieu of flowers, the Lang family would prefer donations be made to UPMC Cancer Centers in the name of Paul David Lang. Friends may call on Sunday from 1 p.m. - 4 p.m. at the H.P. BRANDT FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1032 Perry Highway, Ross Twp., Perrysville (412-364-4444), where funeral services will begin at 4 p.m. Online condolences may be offered at:


www.brandtfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 10, 2019
