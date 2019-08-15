Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
Boron Funeral Home, Inc.
1719 Brownsville Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15210
(412) 882-1506
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Boron Funeral Home, Inc.
1719 Brownsville Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15210
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Boron Funeral Home, Inc.
1719 Brownsville Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15210
View Map
Prayer Service
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
10:30 AM
Holy Apostles Parish at St. Basil Church
BALDINGER PAUL E.

Age 92 1/2, on Wednesday, August 14, 2019, of Carrick. Husband and sweetheart of the late Eleanor Baldinger; father of Paulette Sadowski, David, and Ronald Baldinger; grandfather of Crystal (Brian) Zimmerman, Amanda (Michael) Voelker, and Joseph Baldinger; great-grandfather of Chelsea Zimmerman. Preceded in death by three brothers and one sister. Visitation Thursday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the BORON FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1719 Brownsville Road. Funeral Prayers on Friday at 10 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial in Holy Apostles Parish at St. Basil Church at 10:30 a.m. Paul was a member of Floor Coverers Local # 1759 and a World War II Army Veteran. www.BoronFuneralHome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 15, 2019
