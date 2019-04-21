CONLOGUE PAUL E.

Passed away on April 16, 2019 at the age of 86. He was born on July 21, 1932 in Swissvale, PA to Sylvester and Alvina Conlogue as the youngest of six siblings. After graduating from Swissvale High School, he enlisted in the US Navy serving during the Korean War. He was honorably discharged in November of 1955 receiving a National Defense Service Medal and was married to Dolores Jean Casaldi this same year period. Paul lived the next 35 years in the Pittsburgh area before moving to West Palm Beach, Florida and ultimately Milton, Florida. While he was a Florida resident for the past 30+ years, Pittsburgh was never far from his heart. He would read the Pittsburgh Post Gazette often and would proudly wear his Pittsburgh Steelers t-shirts, hats and jackets. Paul never sat idle for long, keeping busy with many projects and helping others. He was an avid reader and gardener and enjoyed many close friendships, some dating back to his grade school years. Paul cherished his longtime companion, Carol Egan and dearly loved his toy poodle, Remi. He was preceded in death by his parents; his siblings, Ruth Maszkiewicz, Helen McClelland, Charles and Robert Conlogue; and his longtime companion, Carol Egan. He is survived by his sister, Dorothy Dezort; five children, Paula Clark (Mark), Christopher Conlogue (Kathleen), Michele Neumann (Glenn), Michael Conlogue (Patty) and Kelly McCarron (Hugh); as well as six grandchildren and one great-grandson. Per Paul's wishes, there will be no services. Memorial contributions may be made to The .