GREINER, SR. PAUL E.
Paul E. Greiner, Sr. Age 80, of Mt. Lebanon passed on Thursday, November 7, 2019. Beloved husband for 59 years of Nancy Greiner; loving father of Paul (Susan) Greiner, Jr., Yvonne (Walt) Kerin, and James (Lori Jewett) Greiner; brother of the late Charles (surviving Carole) and Thomas (surviving Rose) Greiner; cherished pap-pap of Karyna (Gabe), Walter (Brilee), Caroline (Matt), and Mark; cherished great-grandfather of Adaline; son of the late Frank and Jennie Lee Greiner. Mr. Greiner was a member of Union Carpenter, Local # 230, Mt. Lebanon Fire Department and St. Winifred Choir. Paul was a Pittsburger at heart, never missing the St. Patrick's Day Parade, Three Rivers Arts Festival or the Regatta. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, sailing, and was a true leader that everyone wanted to follow. Funeral arrangements by BEINHAUERS. Family and friends welcome at 2630 West Liberty Ave, Dormont, on Monday, 2-8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial Tuesday, 10:00 am in St. Paul of the Cross Parish, St. Winifred Church. Internment at Woodruff Memorial Park. Please view or add tributes at www.beinhauer.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 10, 2019