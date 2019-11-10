Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
PAUL E. GREINER Sr.

PAUL E. GREINER Sr. Obituary
GREINER, SR. PAUL E.

Paul E. Greiner, Sr. Age 80, of Mt. Lebanon passed on Thursday, November 7, 2019. Beloved husband for 59 years of Nancy Greiner; loving father of Paul (Susan) Greiner, Jr., Yvonne (Walt) Kerin, and James (Lori Jewett) Greiner; brother of the late Charles (surviving Carole) and Thomas (surviving Rose) Greiner; cherished pap-pap of Karyna (Gabe), Walter (Brilee), Caroline (Matt), and Mark; cherished great-grandfather of Adaline; son of the late Frank and Jennie Lee Greiner. Mr. Greiner was a member of Union Carpenter, Local # 230, Mt. Lebanon Fire Department and St. Winifred Choir. Paul was a Pittsburger at heart, never missing the St. Patrick's Day Parade, Three Rivers Arts Festival or the Regatta. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, sailing, and was a true leader that everyone wanted to follow. Funeral arrangements by BEINHAUERS. Family and friends welcome at 2630 West Liberty Ave, Dormont, on Monday, 2-8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial Tuesday, 10:00 am in St. Paul of the Cross Parish, St. Winifred Church. Internment at Woodruff Memorial Park. Please view or add tributes at www.beinhauer.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 10, 2019
