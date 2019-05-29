Home

Kegel Funeral Home
3560 Washington Ave
Finleyville, PA 15332
724-348-7171
Visitation
Thursday, May 30, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Kegel Funeral Home
3560 Washington Ave
Finleyville, PA 15332
Visitation
Thursday, May 30, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kegel Funeral Home
3560 Washington Ave
Finleyville, PA 15332
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, May 31, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Francis of Assisi Church
Finleyville, PA
PAUL E. PASQUINELLI

Age 77, of Finleyville, died Sunday, May 26, 2019, in the emergency room at Jefferson Regional Medical Center, in Jefferson Hills Borough. He was born January 21, 1942, in Castle Shannon, a son of Albert and Julia Micheli Pasquinelli. Mr. Pasquinelli was retired as a civil engineer with Trans Associates in Pittsburgh and previously was employed with PennDOT. He served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War and was a member of St. Francis of Assisi Church in Finleyville. Mr. Pasquinelli was known for his quick wit, infectious laugh, and his kind and compassionate spirit. Surviving are two sons, Paul "Pepe" Pasquinelli, Jr., of Finleyville, and James "Jim" Pasquinelli (Kara), of Pittsburgh; four daughters, Lena Lesko (Rick), of Bridgeville, Michelle Dillon (Joe), of Philadelphia, Candace Krnich (Jason), of Imperial, and Cara Hoffman (Andy), of Flagler Beach, FL; a brother, Al Pasquinelli, of Goodlettsville, TN; four grandchildren, Layne Lesko, Kenzie and Avery Krnich, and Ripley Hoffman; and several nieces and nephews. Deceased is his wife, Kathleen Barrett Pasquinelli, who died in December of 2013. Friends will be received from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. on Thursday at KEGEL FUNERAL HOME, INC., Tim P. Kegel, supervisor, David P. Kegel, director, 3560 Washington Ave., in Finleyville. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, May 31, 2019, at St. Francis Church in Finleyville. Interment will follow in St. Anne Cemetery, Castle Shannon. Memorial contributions can be made to a .

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 29, 2019
