STEITZ PAUL E.

Age 98, of Mt. Lebanon, on Sunday, June 23, 2019. Born November 22, 1920. Beloved husband of the late Miriam H. Steitz; son of the late George and Rose Steitz; loving father of Mary Sargent, W. Hardie Steitz, David P. (Kathy) Steitz, and Jane B. (Jeffrey) Steitz Banaszak; dear grandfather of 11 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. Paul was drafted into the United States Army in 1942 and served during WWII. Private Steitz served as a rifleman in Company I, 175th Infantry Regiment, 29th Division. He fought in France and Belgium at the Battle of the Bulge and was awarded a Purple Heart and Bronze Star. Paul later received an Engineering Degree from Carnegie Tech, now Carnegie Mellon University. He was employed at Mesta Machine Company as a Mechanical Engineer. After retirement, Paul was a beloved Crossing Guard for Hoover Elementary, serving for 15 years. Friends welcome Tuesday, from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m., at WILLIAM SLATER II FUNERAL SERVICE, 412-563-2800, 1650 Greentree Rd., Scott Twp., 15220. Funeral Service, at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, in the funeral home. Burial with Military Honors to follow in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Bridgeville, PA. In lieu of flowers, donations suggested to the Allegheny Health Network (Hospice), Office of Fund Development, 4818 Liberty Ave., Pgh., PA, 15224. www.slaterfuneral.com.