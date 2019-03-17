|
|
FERRARO PAUL F.
Age 73, of the Northside, passed away on Friday, March 15, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Martha (Lascher) Ferraro, loving father of Paul M., Alisa A., and Nicole D. Ferraro; brother of Maryann Olczak and the late Rosalind Hoffmann; grandfather of Jenna and Olivia; great-grandfather of Mason and Leo. Paul was an ordained minister for over 38 years and loved singing the Oldies and Doo-wop. Family and friends will be received at the REX T. SMITH FUNERAL HOME, 2860 Perrysville Ave, Northside, on TUESDAY from 3-6 p.m. Funeral service will be at 6 p.m.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 17, 2019