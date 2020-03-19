TROEGER PAUL F.
Age 92, of Plum Boro., on Monday, March 16, 2020. Husband of the late Ida Mae Troeger; beloved father of P. Curtis Troeger and Cindy (Ron) Kuhn; grandfather of Brandy (Donald) Smith and Tyler Kuhn; great-grandfather of Lincoln and Lennox Smith; brother of Carole (Jim) Kopatich and the late Marie Enstice and Richard Troeger. Paul was a US Navy Veteran during WWII, member of Holiday Park United Methodist Church and Plum Creek Masonic Hall. Arrangements private by SOXMAN FUNERAL HOMES, LTD., 7450 Saltsburg Road (at Universal Road), Penn Hills. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the . Condolences can be shared with the family at www.soxmanfuneralhomes.com.