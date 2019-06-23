|
MEYERS PAUL G.
Age 83, on Friday, June 21, 2019 of Allentown. Beloved husband of Jacqueline (Ketter) Meyers; father of Steven (Allison) Freund, Holly (Michael Lewis) Booth, Blaise (Susie) Meyers, Dismas, Gabriel, Trudy and the late Clifford Freund and Russell Hilinski. Survived by numerous grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; two siblings; and preceded by eight siblings. Family and friends received Monday 2-8 p.m. at the READSHAW FUNERAL HOME, 1503 Brownsville Road, Carrick, where a Blessing Service will be held Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. Send condolences to www.readshawfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 23, 2019