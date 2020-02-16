Home

Paul (Skip) Gaber, Age 80 of Jefferson Hills PA and Pompano Beach FL, passed away peacefully, at home in sunny Florida, February 5, 2020. Skip is survived by his beloved wife of 62 years, Helen (Carothers) Gaber. Adored father of Lori Gaber and Tim Gaber; and grandfather to Rocky, Vinny, Nicco, and Jessica Bombara; and great-grandfather to Karsen Bombara. Skip is mournfully predeceased by his children, Betsy, Tracy, and Jeffery Gaber, and will be dearly missed by all who knew him. A life well lived... He and Helen did it all, and got it right. He loved adventure; boating, scuba diving, island hoping, live music, socializing, and traveling the world with his wife and friends. Now it's onward to that great happy hour in the sky where the straight ahead jazz never stops, the sun is always warm, and the beers are always cold. Until we meet again, may God hold you in the palm of his hand. Online condolences may be left at www.jeffersonmemorial.biz. 

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 16, 2020
