|
|
TURNLEY PAUL H.
Age 65, of Wexford, formerly of Hampton, on Saturday, December 14, 2019. Beloved husband for 41 years of Nancy (Sakmar) Turnley; dear father of Kaitlin Turnley, Maura (Garren) Plemmons and Shannon Turnley; proud grandfather of Emmett; brother of Jim and Mark Turnley; also survived by in-laws, Stephen and Agnes Sakmar; many nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends on Tuesday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at SCHELLHAAS & SONS FUNERAL HOME, 1600 Stone Mansion Dr., Franklin Park, PA 15143. Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at St. Alphonsus Parish on Wednesday at 10 a.m. Paul was an alumni and enthusiastic fan of the University of Pittsburgh. He was a career salesman and manager. Employed by Edwards Life Science (out of Irvine, California), he remains highly regarded by his colleagues. Paul was also passionate about golf and his Irish heritage. Above all, he was a devoted Catholic and beautiful example of faith, sacrifice and love. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Amyloidosis Research Consortium (www.arci.org), Catholic Charities - Pittsburgh, or St. Paul's Monastery - Pittsburgh. Please leave condolences at www.schellhaasfh.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 16, 2019